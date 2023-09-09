G20 Summit in Delhi LIVE Updates: The first day of the G20 Summit officially kicked off in New Delhi at the Bharat Mandapam with Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially greeting world leaders and dignitaries.
PM Modi received all world leaders in attendance including United States President Joe Biden, United Kingdom PM Rishi Sunak, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and others.
After a welcome photograph with PM Modi at the Tree of Life, leaders and their heads of delegation will move for the first session.
Later in the day, PM Modi will hold several bilateral talks with various leaders
World leaders like US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and others arrived in New Delhi to attend the summit.
PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with his British, Japanese and Italian counterparts later today.
Multiple restrictions have been impost across the capital city to ensure smooth G20 Summit.
School and offices in New Delhi have been closed in view of the summit.
The summit will take place at the Pragati Maidas Bharat Mandapam convention center in New Delhi.
‘Wish the Participants Every Success’: President Murmu
As world leaders pour in for the first day of the G20 Summit, President of India Draupadi Murmu posted a welcome message for them, on social media platform 'X' and said "A warm welcome to all Heads of Delegations of the G20 nations, Guest countries, and International Organisations participating in the 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi."
"India's G20 Presidency theme, ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future’, is a global roadmap for sustainable, inclusive, and human-centric development. I wish the participants of G20 Summit every success in their efforts towards realising this vision," Rashtrapati Bhawan's 'X' handle said.
Odisha's Konark Wheel Featured During Welcome Handshake
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes world leaders with a handshake, the structure behind him is the Konark Wheel from Odisha which showcases India's culture
The Konark Wheel was built during the 13th century under the reign of King Narasimhadeva I and its 24 spokes is also adapted into India's national flag and embodies India's ancient wisdom, advanced civilisation, and architectural excellence.
Egypt's Sisi, Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina and Others Reach Summit Venue
Abdel Fattah El Sisi, the president of Egypt and Sheikh Hasina, PM of Bangladesh stepped into Pragati Maidan's Bharat Mandapam for the G20 Summit.
PM of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherland also arrived and were received by PM Modi.
António Guterres, Ajay Banga Arrive
United Nations Secretary General António Guterres and Indian-origin World Bank Chief Ajay Banga arrived at the summit venue ahead of the leaders meeting.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organisation, also reached the venue, and was received by PM Modi.