Shinzo Abe, Late Singer SPB, Ram Vilas Paswan Among Padma Awardees

Meanwhile, former Governor of Goa Mridula Sinha, British film director Peter Brook, Father Vallés (posthumous), Professor Chaman Lal Sapru (posthumous) are among 102 recipients of the Padma Shri award.

The awards are given across various disciplines -- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service, among others.

The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, the Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order, and the Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.

The awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March or April every year.

The list, released by the government on Monday evening, comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards.