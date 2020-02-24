Fugitive Gangster Ravi Pujari Brought to Bengaluru From Senegal
Fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari, who is wanted in many heinous crimes, including murder and extortion, was brought to Bengaluru in the early hours of Monday, 24 February, from Senegal via France, police said.
"Yes, we have brought him," a police officer told PTI, requesting anonymity.
On learning about his arrest in Senegal, a team of police officers, including Amar Kumar Pandey, Additional Director General of Police and Sandeep Patil, Bengaluru Joint Police Commissioner went to Senegal to bring him.
The team completed the extradition process and finally brought him to Bengaluru by an Air France flight.
India has deeply appreciated the Senegal government's decision to extradite fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari to India, official sources said on Sunday.
The don was arrested by the Senegal authorities last year and the India police tried it's best to catch hold of him but failed as a local court there granted him bail.
The gangster then jumped the bail and fled Senegal and had holed up in South Africa, said police sources.
The gangster was allegedly involved in many heinous crimes and had set up his network in Karnataka.