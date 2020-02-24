Fugitive Gangster Ravi Pujari Brought to Bengaluru From Senegal

India has deeply appreciated the Senegal government's decision to extradite fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari to India, official sources said on Sunday.

The don was arrested by the Senegal authorities last year and the India police tried it's best to catch hold of him but failed as a local court there granted him bail.

The gangster then jumped the bail and fled Senegal and had holed up in South Africa, said police sources.

The gangster was allegedly involved in many heinous crimes and had set up his network in Karnataka.