With Slogans & Poetry, Anti-CAA Protests in B’luru Carry Overnight

Another protester, an I-T employee who didn’t want to be named, had come with his wife. “I don’t think I will be stay here like how these students are planning to do. But I felt that if they have the courage to stay out in the cold for cause, the least I can do it show my solidarity by showing up,” he said.

“I don’t know who the person sitting next to me was. I met him for the first time today, but now I think I can call Shane (the person next him) a friend. I think that’s this is all about. We are all here because we strongly feel we have been wronged and the protests in Delhi, especially in JNU, has given us the confidence to fight,” said Rohan Menezes, an engineering student.

Police present at the location said that the numbers were more than what they had expected. “The barricades had to pushed back several as more people started coming in,” said a policeman deployed at the Maurya circle.