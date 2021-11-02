Fuel Prices Hiked for 7th Day in Row, Petrol Price Breaches Rs 110 Mark in Delhi

In Kolkata, a litre of petrol and diesel was priced at Rs 110.49 and Rs 101.56, respectively.

Meanwhile, in Chennai, the rate of petrol was Rs 106.66 per litre, and diesel Rs 102.59 per litre. In Hyderabad, petrol and diesel were priced at Rs 114.49 and Rs 107.40 a litre, respectively. In Bengaluru, rates of petrol and diesel were at 113.93 and Rs 104.50, per litre, respectively.

In the month of October alone, fuel prices have reportedly been hiked for 24 days.