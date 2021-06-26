Fuel Price Hike: Petrol Crosses Rs 100 in Two More State Capitals

In Mumbai, where petrol prices crossed the Rs 100/l mark for the first time on 29 May, the fuel price reached new high of Rs 104.24 per litre on Saturday. Diesel price also increased in the city to reach Rs 96.13 a litre, the highest among metro cities.

Across the country as well, petrol and diesel prices increased on Saturday but its retail prices varied depending on the level of local taxes in different states.

Petrol prices in three other metros have also reached closer to Rs 100-per-litre mark. OMC officials said that if international oil prices continue to firm up, this mark could be breached in other places as well by month end.