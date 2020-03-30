Frustrated at Not Having Liquor, K’taka Labourer Tries to End Life

Apparently frustrated at not being able to get liquor due to the lockdown, a tippler in a Karnataka village attempted to end his life, police said on Monday, 30 March.

The man, identified as Hanumanthappa (48), a resident of Chikkadalavatta village in Madhugiri Tehsil in Tumakuru district, has been admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru with grievous neck injuries, police added.