Libya to Syria: Operational History of ‘Battle-Hardened’ Rafale

Their main mission was to destroy the Libyan air defences and launch an attack against units that had besieged the city of Benghazi. Rafales carried out their first strike mission on 19 March 2011. Even though the fighter planes were operating from Saint-Dizier base in North-east France, using air-to-air refuelling these fighters were able to undertake long missions which lasted seven to eight hours. Soon after, their mission changed to reconnaissance to gather intelligence.

Interestingly, Gaddafi had expressed interest in purchasing a number of them in 2007.