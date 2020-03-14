From 1 April, GST on Mobile Phones to Be Increased From 12% to 18%

The GST Council on Saturday, 14 March, decided to increase GST rates on mobile phones to 18 percent from 12 percent with effect from 1 April, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

The Council also decided to slash GST on maintenance repair overhaul (MRO) services for aircraft to 5 per cent rom 12 percent while the tax rate on handmade and machine-made matchsticks has been rationalised to 12 percent.

The Council in its meeting chaired by the Union finance minister decided to waive late fee for delayed filing of annual returns for FY2018, FY2019 by entities with a turnover of less than Rs 2 crore.