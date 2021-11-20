Friday Prayers Offered at a Shop in Gurgaon, Protest at Different Namaz Site
While the Sikh community had offered premises of gurudwaras, no namaz was offered there.
Weeks after several sites designated for Muslims to pray were seized in the wake of objecting 'locals and residents' welfare associations, a group of muslims on Friday, 19 November, continued to offer namaz at local businessman Akshay Yadav's vacant shop in Sector 12, Gurugram for the second week, The Indian Express reported.
While members of the Sikh community had earlier offered premises of gurudwaras for prayers, no namaz was offered there.
"Committee had decided to offer space for Nawaz if Muslims were facing problems; we will let them offer Namaz here. Due to Gurupurab, they (Muslims) themselves refused to offer namaz to avoid any conflict. We'll take (final) decision on namaz next week."Daya Singh, Gurudwara member told news agency ANI
Meanwhile, former Rajya Sabha MP Mohammad Adeeb offered namaz at Yadav's shop and said, “When the gurdwara offered their premises, radicals pressured them. Last night, we got to know of this and realised the gurdwara was under pressure," The Express report quoted him as saying.
He further said that they didn't want to cause any inconvenience to the gurudwaras and expressed their gratitude after offering namaz.
Protesters Disrupt Friday Prayers in Sector 37
Also, around 15-20 people disrupted namaz being offered at a playground in Sector 37, Gurugram as they said they had to play cricket there, The Indian Express reported.
The protesters were reportedly taken to Sector 10 police station.
"Police said while some people were able to offer namaz, others had to leave," the article added.
It is pertinent to note that the said site is a part of the places that the administration had earlier agreed upon as a namaz site.
Background
The last few months have seen repeated turmoil on namaz sites across Gurugram, especially in Sector 12A. The spot at Sector 12A is one of 29 "designated" sites for offering namaz after an agreement between Hindus and Muslims following similar clashes in 2018.
Until 2 November, there were 37 designated sites, after which the Gurugram administration withdrew permission to offer namaz at eight sites.
Members allegedly associated with Hindutva outfits had occupied the namaz site in Sector 12A to stop people from the Muslim community from praying and insisted on building a volleyball court instead as recently as 12 November.
(With inputs from ANI, The Indian Express)
