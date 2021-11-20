Friday Prayers Offered at a Shop in Gurgaon, Protest at Different Namaz Site

Weeks after several sites designated for Muslims to pray were seized in the wake of objecting 'locals and residents' welfare associations, a group of muslims on Friday, 19 November, continued to offer namaz at local businessman Akshay Yadav's vacant shop in Sector 12, Gurugram for the second week, The Indian Express reported.

While members of the Sikh community had earlier offered premises of gurudwaras for prayers, no namaz was offered there.