In Photos: Friday Prayers Held at Kashmir's Historic Jamia Masjid After 30 Weeks

Over 3,000 devotees participated in the mandatory congregational Friday prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid here.

Muneeb Ul Islam
Published
India
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The historic Jamia Masjid of Kashmir that remained closed for 30 weeks as a precautionary measure to prevent spread of COVID-19, was thrown open to devotees on Friday, 4 March, following Meraj-e-Alam, Anjuman-e-Auqaf Jamia Masjid said.</p></div>
i

(Photo: Muneeb Ul Islam)

The Friday sermon was given by Imam Hai Syed Ahmed Naqshbandi as Mirwaiz Umar Farooq continued to remain under house detention.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Over 3,000 devotees participated in the mandatory congregational Friday prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid here in Old City area of Nowhatta.</p></div>

Over 3,000 devotees participated in the mandatory congregational Friday prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid here in Old City area of Nowhatta.

(Photo: Muneeb Ul Islam)

Over 3,000 devotees participated in the mandatory congregational Friday prayers at the Masjid here in Old City area of Nowhatta. Ghulam Qadir Rather, a devotee said that it is after a long gap that he came to the grand Masjid to offer Friday prayers.
(Photo: Muneeb Ul Islam)

Imam Hai Syed Ahmad Naqshbandi while delivering sermons, demanded immediate release of Jamia Masjid's head cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

(Photo: Muneeb Ul Islam)

Mirwaiz has been under house detention since 5 August 2019 when Centre abrogated the Article 370.

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Devotees offer Friday prayers at the Masjid</p></div>
