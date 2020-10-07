Fresh Traffic Regulations Issued for Atal Tunnel After 3 Accidents

The new guidelines issued by the District Magistrate of Kullu has completely banned unnecessary movement in the tunnel's emergency exits. There is also a full ban on photography and videography from 200 metres before the south portal, up to the end of the tunnel.

Earlier, BRO chief engineer of Atal Tunnel, Brigadier KP Purushothaman, had told Hindustan Times, that the accidents had occurred mostly due to reckless driving and the fact that people were taking selfies in the tunnel while throwing caution to the wind.

“This indecent behaviour by the tourists was caught on cameras installed inside the tunnel,” he had said.

On Sunday, 4 December, three vehicles had collided in the tunnel due to speeding. However, no case was registered as the motorists came to a compromise.

(With inputs from ANI and Hindustan Times)