Journalist Punia, Arrested at Singhu, Appears Before Delhi Court

After slapping him with charges pertaining to assault, injury and obstruction of duty, the Delhi Police has taken freelance journalist Mandeep Punia to a city court, before which the scribe is presented, Jitendra Meena, Additional DCP-I Rohini, told The Quint.

Meena, who is looking after the charge of DCP, Outer North, also confirmed that Punia has been slapped with IPC section 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) ,332 (voluntarily causing hurt to any person being a public servant in the discharge of his duty) ,353( Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 34 ( Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention.)