#GoodNews: Free Snacks for Those Bringing Plastic Waste in Gujarat
In a novel initiative, a cafe has been set up in a panchayat in Gujarat's Dahod district that provides free snacks and tea in exchange for plastic waste, an official said on Monday, 10 February.
The 'plastic cafe' has been set up in front of the Dahod tehsil panchayat as part of the Centre's 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' and may be a first for the state, Deputy District Development Officer N P Patanwadiya told PTI.
"It was set up two days ago with an aim to make the tribal-dominated Dahod district plastic-free. As per the scheme, those who bring in one kilogram of plastic waste will get snacks while those bringing in half that quantity will get tea," the official said.
Patanwadiya said the cafe was collecting a sizable amount of plastic waste since it started, which is then sent for recycling, and the plan is to expand the initiative to other tehsils in the district if it is successful.
Also Read : Make your office environment friendly
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)