Free Media Here: India to China on Taiwan Day Reportage Guidelines

"All countries that have diplomatic relations with China should firmly honour their commitment to the One-China policy, which is also the long-standing official position of the Indian government," the letter dated 7 October said.

"We hope Indian media can stick to Indian government's position on Taiwan question and do not violate the One-China principle", it added.

The later was issued after some advertisements issued by the Taiwan government appeared on some leading Indian newspaper ahead of the Taiwan national day on 10 October.

A Chinese embassy spokesperson on Thursday also tweeted that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory.

India does not have any diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

In 1995, India set up the India-Taipei Association (ITA) in Taipei to promote cultural exchanges, business and tourism between both sides.

The ITA also provides all consular and passport services. In the same year, Taiwan, too, established the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in Delhi.

(With inputs from PTI)