Fraud Case: Pune Police Nabs Associate of Man Who Took Selfie With Aryan Khan
Gosavi is accused of duping Pune-based Chinmay Deshmukh for Rs 3.9 lakh in the name of giving him a job.
Pune City Police arrested Kiran Gosavi’s female assistant Sherbano Qureshi on Monday, 18 October, in a job fraud case registered against him with Faraskhana police station, Pune.
Gosavi’s name had made headlines after his selfie with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan at Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) office went viral.
According to Pune City Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta, Gosavi is accused of duping Pune-based Chinmay Deshmukh for Rs 3.9 lakh in the name of giving him a job in the hotel industry in Malaysia, news agency ANI reported.
Deshmukh had asked Gosavi to return his money after not getting a job. Later, on not receiving a response, he filed a case of fraud against Gosavi in Pune.
On 13 October, a lookout notice was issued for Gosavi barring him from leaving the country, Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta was reported as saying.
Gosavi’s role in handling Aryan Khan with NCB officials after Mumbai cruise drugs seizure, was suspected and exposed by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik.
Meanwhile, the NCB had clarified that Gosavi was not an officer or employee of the agency.
(With inputs from ANI.)
