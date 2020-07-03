4 Manual Scavengers Asphyxiate to Death in TN’s Thoothukudi

A Somasundaram, a 65-year-old, had instructed them to clean the septic tank at his residence in Keela Chekkarakudi. The men had done two rounds of cleaning and at around 2 pm, one of the persons in the tank fainted. On seeing the person faint, the others entered to save him, but none could be rescued after this.

"They have breathed in noxious fumes in the tanks," said the investigating officer in the case. "By 2:30 pm they were all dead. We took statements of eyewitnesses and families on Thursday night and filed an FIR," he adds.

Somasundaram has been booked under sections 288 (Whoever, in pulling down or repairing any building, knowingly or negligently omits to take such order with that building as is sufficient to guard against any probable danger to human life from the fall of that building, or of any part thereof, shall be punished) and 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. He has further been booked under sections 8 and 9 of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers Act, 2014.

"The accused is an elderly man with a heart condition. We will be arresting him today after a health check-up," says the investigating officer.