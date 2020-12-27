Four ‘Terrorists’ From J&K Held Over Bid To ‘Attack’ Temple

They were interrogated at 49 Rashtriya Rifles Battalion headquarters, Basooni where a video of how to use a grenade was found on Mustafa Iqbal’s phone, along with a ‘suspicious conversation’ with a Pakistani number. "On being questioned further, he admitted to having been tasked with throwing a grenade at a temple in Ari village," said Ramesh Kumar Angral, Senior Superintendent of Police in Poonch, as quoted by PTI.

SOG of local police along with troops of 49 Rashtriya Rifles detained two brothers Mustafa Iqbal and Murtaza Iqbal, both sons of Mohammad Yaseen of Keri Galhuta in Gursai area of Poonch during vehicle checking near Basooni in Mendhar sector at 8pm on Saturday, according to Angral, who spoke to Hindustan Times.

The SSP said the other two suspects were nabbed from Dabi village on the LoC in Balakot sector.