4-Storey Building Collapses in Delhi's Sabzi Mandi Area, Rescue Ops Underway
The one person who has been rescued so far has sustained a head injury and has been sent to the hospital.
A four-storey building in Delhi's Sabzi Mandi area collapsed on Monday, 13 September. A call was reportedly made from area in Malka Ganj after the house collapsed at around 11.50 am on Monday.
Three persons, including two children, have been rescued so far from the debris at the site of the incident, and taken to the hospital, news agency ANI reported.
“The building collapse in Sabzi Mandi area is very sad. The administration is engaged in relief and rescue work. I am monitoring the situation through the district administration,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.
Officials said that five tenders have been rushed to the site for rescue and relief work. The local administration has also sent two more tenders to the site.
Meanwhile, teams of local police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and National Disaster Response Force are also present and carrying out rescue operations.
NS Bundela, Joint CP, Central Range, Delhi had said earlier in the day, "We need time to assess number of people stuck under debris. One person rescued so far. He sustained head injury and has been sent to the hospital."
(With inputs from ANI)
