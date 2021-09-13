4-Storey Building Collapses in Delhi's Sabzi Mandi Area, Rescue Ops Underway

Officials said that five tenders have been rushed to the site for rescue and relief work. The local administration has also sent two more tenders to the site.

Meanwhile, teams of local police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and National Disaster Response Force are also present and carrying out rescue operations.

NS Bundela, Joint CP, Central Range, Delhi had said earlier in the day, "We need time to assess number of people stuck under debris. One person rescued so far. He sustained head injury and has been sent to the hospital."

(With inputs from ANI)