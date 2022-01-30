Four, Including 3 Kids, Killed in a Fire at Jaipur's Painting Material Factory
Three others, including a minor, were also injured in the incident.
Four people, including three children, were killed on Sunday, after a fire broke out in a small painting material packaging unit in the Jamwaramgarh area of Jaipur district, PTI reported.
The deceased were identified as 25-year-old Ramesh, his daughter Jaya, and two other children, Garima and Kalu, aged between 3 and 4 years.
Three others, including a minor, were also injured in the incident and are being treated at the SMS hospital, Jamwaramgarh Circle Officer Shiv Kumar said.
Kumar was quoted as saying, “The fire broke out in a hall constructed on a farmland. A man and three children, including his daughter, were burnt alive in the incident.”
(With inputs from PTI)
