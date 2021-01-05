4 Held for Waving Saffron Flag at Taj Mahal After Video Goes Viral

Four men belonging to a right-wing Hindu outfit have been arrested from Agra for unfurling and waving saffron flags at the Taj Mahal after a video showing the same went viral.

CISF personnel, deployed at the Taj Mahal, arrested the four men on Monday, 4 January, and handed them to the police. The four have been identified as Gaurav Thakur, Sonu Baghel, Vishesh Kumar and Rishi Lavania.