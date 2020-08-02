Four Days After HC Refused him Bail, Saibaba’s Mother Passes Away

The mother of imprisoned former Delhi University Professor GN Saibaba succumbed to cancer on Sunday, four days after the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court denied bail to Saibaba, who was sentenced to life in 2014 on charges of having Maoist links, reported The Indian Express.

According to the report, Saibaba’s lawyer Akash Sorde had tried to organise a video call between Saibaba and his mother Gokarakonda Suryavathi on Friday, 31 July, after doctors said that the ailing 74-year-old would not survive for more than 48 hours.

But all their attempts reportedly went in vain.