Four Karnataka BJP Workers Arrested for Celebratory Firing at Rally

The followers of BJP leaders – former ministers Baburao Chinchansur, Raju Gowda, and MLA Venkatreddy Mudnal – had gathered in Yargol village in large numbers.

The crowd flouted all COVID-19 guidelines, and even senior leaders seemed to be carried away by the celebrations of the Yatra, as seen in visuals that were shared on social media.

The crowd flashed country-made rifles with BJP flags tied to them as they welcomed the MoS. BJP leader Baburao Chinchansur was also seen holding a gun and encouraging the crowd to fire into the air.

However, MoS Khuba later denied that any shots had been fired, and claimed that the loud sound was due to firecrackers being burst.

Yadgir district police SP Vedmurthy had ordered the local police to file a first information report in the incident, and a complaint has been registered in the matter, a Deccan Herald report said.

Speaking to The News Minute (TNM), the inspector said that they have arrested four people – Sharanappa, Lingappa, Devappa, and Nanjappa – on charges of opening fire in public. However, their guns were licenced.