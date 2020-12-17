Foundation for Ayodhya Mosque To Be Laid on Republic Day 2021
The blueprint for the mosque & other facilities, including a multi-speciality hospital, will be unveiled on 19 Dec.
On India’s 71st Republic Day in 2021, the foundation for the mosque to replace the Babri Masjid on the five acres of land mandated by the Supreme Court will be laid down.
The blueprint for the mosque and other facilities, including a multi-speciality hospital, community kitchen and library will be unveiled on Saturday, 19 December.
“The Trust chose 26 January 2021, for laying the foundation of the Ayodhya mosque as on this day our Constitution came into effect more than seven decades ago. Our Constitution is based on pluralism, which is the leitmotif of our mosque project.”Athar Hussain, secretary of Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation
The mosque will be a round shaped structure and it will be bigger than Babri Masjid but will not be a look alike of the structure, which once stood in the Ram Janmabhoomi premises, reported IANS.
Chief architect Professor SM Akhtar, who finalised the plans, told IANS that the mosque will have the capacity to host 2,000 namazis at a time.
"The hospital of course will hold centre stage on the five-acre plot allotted to the Sunni Waqf Board at Dhannipur village in Ayodhya. The hospital will serve humanity in the true spirit of Islam, as taught by the Prophet in his last sermon 1,400 years ago,” he said.
“The hospital will not be the usual concrete structure but will be in-sync with the architecture of the mosque, replete with calligraphy and Islamic symbols. It will house a 300-bed speciality unit, where doctors will work with missionary zeal to provide free treatment to the ailing.”Professor SM Akhtar
The mosque will be self-powered and efficient, as its design is based on solar energy and natural temperature maintenance system, he added.
(With inputs from IANS)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.