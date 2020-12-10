Foundation On Ruined Democracy: Chidambaram on New Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 10 December laid the foundation stone for a new Parliament building at Central Vista in Delhi. This building, which will cost nearly Rs 1,000 crore, is the centrepiece of the Rs 20,000-crore Central Vista plan, and has been vehemently criticised by Congress.

The Central Vista Plan has been challenged in the Supreme Court, which reprimanded the Union government last week for "pushing ahead aggressively" with the project even before a decision was taken on the petition, reported NDTV.

The event was also attended by Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi and Hardeep S Puri.