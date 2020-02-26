Former UP Guv Booked for ‘Provocative’ Speech at an Anti-CAA Event
On Wednesday, 26 February, former Uttar Pradesh Governor Aziz Qureshi was booked for addressing a 'provocative' speech on 22 February during an anti-CAA protest held in Moradabad.
SP (City) Moradabad police Amit Kumar Anand said that the former Uttar Pradesh Governor Aziz Qureshi participated in an anti-CAA protest meet at the Idgah Maidan in Moradabad on 22 February, and delivered a ‘provocative speech and stoking emotions.’
SP Amit Kumar Anand further mentioned that a case has been registered against Qureshi under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Galshaheed police station, reported news agency ANI.
Earlier, Aziz Qureshi had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have no right to discriminate on the basis of religion, which is unconstitutional.
Qureshi further mentioned that Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru opposed the idea of Hindu India after the partition of India, so Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have 'no right to discriminate on the basis of religion.'
"PM Modi and Amit Shah should look at history and see that in past 1,200 years Muslims have made sacrifices for the country, many Muslims sacrificed their lives in the first war of Independence in 1857" added Qureshi.
The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before 31 December, 2014.
(With inputs from ANI)
