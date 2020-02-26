Former UP Guv Booked for ‘Provocative’ Speech at an Anti-CAA Event

SP (City) Moradabad police Amit Kumar Anand said that the former Uttar Pradesh Governor Aziz Qureshi participated in an anti-CAA protest meet at the Idgah Maidan in Moradabad on 22 February, and delivered a ‘provocative speech and stoking emotions.’

SP Amit Kumar Anand further mentioned that a case has been registered against Qureshi under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Galshaheed police station, reported news agency ANI.