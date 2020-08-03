Ex-Samajwadi Party Leader, RS Member Amar Singh Cremated in Delhi
Amar Sing was cremated at 11 AM in the Chhattarpur cremation grounds in New Delhi.
Former Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh was cremated in New Delhi on Monday. 3 August.
His last rites were conducted by his daughters at the Chhatarpur cremation ground, two days after he died in a Singapore hospital.
Singh’s mortal remains reached Indian shores around 6 pm on 2 August, from where they were taken to his farmhouse in Chattarpur.
As per a Times of India report, Singh’s last rites were conducted in front of a limited number of people, including actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada, who considered him as her ‘godfather’.
Also in attendance were Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia, who were the first to pay floral tributes to the former SP leader.
It is to be noted that Singh had undergone a kidney transplant back in 2011 and was undergoing treatment for the past couple of months.
Soon after his demise, several political leaders took to Twitter to offer their condolences to the family and expressed grief on Singh’s death.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a Twitter post, spoke about how he thought Singh was an “energetic figure.”
It was in 1996 that Singh was elected to Rajya Sabha for the first time. In November 2002, Singh was re-elected to the Rajya Sabha. His third term was in November 2008 and he again became a member of Upper House of Parliament in July 2016.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.