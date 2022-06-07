Former Punjab Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot Arrested in Corruption Case

Congress leader and former Minister of Forests, Social Welfare in Government of Punjab Sadhu Singh Dharamsot was arrested on Tuesday, 7 June, by the vigilance department in connection with an alleged post matric scholarship scam.

A local journalist, Kamaljit Singh, who was allegedly working as an aide, was also arrested. A Vigilance Bureau official said that both the people were held under charges of corruption.

The bureau had collected many proofs against the ex-minister when they arrested a divisional forest officer (DFO), Gurnampreet Singh, and another individual, Harminder Singh Hummi, last week, who is said to have paid huge bribes to Dharamsot, Hindustan Times reported.