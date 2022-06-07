Former Punjab Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot Arrested in Corruption Case
A local journalist, Kamaljit Singh, who was allegedly working as an aide, was also arrested.
Congress leader and former Minister of Forests, Social Welfare in Government of Punjab Sadhu Singh Dharamsot was arrested on Tuesday, 7 June, by the vigilance department in connection with an alleged post matric scholarship scam.
A local journalist, Kamaljit Singh, who was allegedly working as an aide, was also arrested. A Vigilance Bureau official said that both the people were held under charges of corruption.
The bureau had collected many proofs against the ex-minister when they arrested a divisional forest officer (DFO), Gurnampreet Singh, and another individual, Harminder Singh Hummi, last week, who is said to have paid huge bribes to Dharamsot, Hindustan Times reported.
While Hummi was bribing Dharamsot via Kamaljit Singh, the former Punjab Cabinet minister was indicted in a scholarship scam by IAS officer Kirpa Shankar Saroj. However, he was given a "clean chit”.
Now, as per sources quoted by the newspaper, there was ample evidence of Dharamsot's involvement in corruption in the forest and social welfare departments.
The action comes a week after IPS officer Ishwar Singh was removed from the Vigilance Bureau by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. ADGP Verinder Kumar was then appointed as the chief director.
Kumar had served as the state intelligence head during former chief minister Amarinder Singh's tenure and had made a dossier of corruption of MLAs and ministers. However, it has been claimed that the Congress government didn’t act.
This comes days after CM Bhagwant Mann sacked Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla following complaints of corruption against him. Singla had allegedly demanded a 1 percent commission from officials for contracts.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times.)
