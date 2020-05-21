Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary on Thursday, 21 May. Remembering the former prime minister, PM Modi tweeted, "On his death anniversary, tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi."Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology Develops Antibody Test Kits21 May 2020 marks the 29th death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi, who was assassinated by a suicide bomber while on an election campaign trail in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu in 1991.The assassination was carried out by Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) cadre Thenmozhi Rajaratnam aka Dhanu. After a trial conducted under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities Act (TADA), the court gave the death sentence to 26 accused of involvement in the assassination.To commemorate his death, 21 May is also observed as anti-terrorism day across the country.Rajiv Gandhi took over as the seventh Prime Minister of India from 1984 to 1989 after the assassination of his mother and former PM Indira Gandhi. He was also the youngest Indian PM at the age of 40.Rajiv Gandhi murder convicts plead for mercy killing We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.