Former President Pranab Mukherjee's Son Abhijit Joins TMC
Abhijit Mukherjee is a former Congress leader and a Member of Parliament (MP).
In a big jolt to the Congress, former President of India and senior Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit on Monday, 5 July, joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC).
Abhijit, who was a former Congress MP, joined the party in Kolkata in the presence of several TMC leaders.
"The Congress did not give me any position and therefore I have now joined the TMC. I will work as a soldier and accordingly will carry out the responsibilities given," he said, as quoted by ANI.
"The way Mamata Banerjee halted the recent communal wave of BJP, I believe that in the future, with the support of others, she will be able to do the same in the entire country," he said. He was referring to the outcome of the recently held Assembly elections in West Bengal that were swept by the TMC.
Who is Abhijit Mukherjee?
After completing Mechanical Engineering from Jadavpur University in 1984, Abhijit worked with firms like Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Maruti Udyog Limited, and Steel Authority of India Limited. He was also the General Manager in charge of Corporate Social Responsibility at Steel Authority of India Limited.
He was a member of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly from 2011-12, following which he became a Member of Parliament from the Jangipur constituency after winning a bypoll in October 2012.
He retained his seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he lost the seat to the TMC.
