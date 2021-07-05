Former President Pranab Mukherjee's Son Abhijit Joins TMC

In a big jolt to the Congress, former President of India and senior Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit on Monday, 5 July, joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Abhijit, who was a former Congress MP, joined the party in Kolkata in the presence of several TMC leaders.

"The Congress did not give me any position and therefore I have now joined the TMC. I will work as a soldier and accordingly will carry out the responsibilities given," he said, as quoted by ANI.