Current Peaceful Protests Will Deepen Our Democratic Roots: Pranab

Describing listening, arguing and dissent as the essence of democracy, former president Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday, 23 January, said he believes that the present wave of largely peaceful protests that have "gripped" the country will once again enable the deepening of India's democratic roots.

He also cautioned that while India's tryst with democracy is a story that needs to be told time and again, "complacency enables authoritarian tendencies to gain ground".

Mukherjee pointed out that in the last few months people, particularly the youth, came out on the streets in large numbers to voice their views on issues “which in their view are important”.

"Their assertion and belief in the Constitution of India is particularly heartening to see," he said at the first Sukumar Sen memorial lecture organised by the Election Commission in Delhi.