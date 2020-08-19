Pranab Mukherjee Develops Lung Infection as Health Deteriorates

The authorities also stated that the former president continues to be on ventilator support and is currently being managed by a team of specialists.

Earlier in the day, the former president's son Abhijit Mukherjee said that his father's condition continued to be stable. “With all your good wishes and sincere efforts of the doctors, my father is stable now! His vital parameters continue to remain under control and manageable! Positive signs of his improvement is noticed! I request you all to pray for his speedy recovery,” Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted at 8:33 am.