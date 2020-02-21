Former National Hockey Captain Files Domestic Violence Case

The mother of two remarked that she finally took the decision after her husband, in an inebriated condition, allegedly assaulted her at Kapurthala in Punjab in November 2019 while she was officiating at a tournament, organised by the Rail Coach Factory in Sultanpur Lodhi.

On Sunday, Deputy Superindent Police of Sultanpur Lodhi Sarwan Singh said the Sultanpur Police had registered an FIR there after the complaint filed by Suraj Lata Devi with the Manipur Police in January was forwarded to Sultanpur Lodhi police station as the incident of violence had occurred there.

Accordingly, her husband was booked under various sections of the IPC, including Sec 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty).