The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned former Manipur Chief Minister, Okram Ibobi Singh, in a case pertaining to misappropriation of funds.Singh has been called on Wednesday, 24 June, for questioning on alleged misappropriation of Rs 332 crore from developments funds between 2009 and 2017, when he was the chairman of the Manipur Development Society, reports PTI.Ibobi Singh Resigns as Manipur CM After BJP, Cong Claim MajorityA CBI team reached Imphal on 23 June to question Singh, and the others accused, at the agency office in the city.The CBI had taken over the case on 20 November 2019 after a request from the BJP government of the state.It is alleged that Singh conspired with others during his tenure as the chairman of the Manipur Development Society to misappropriate approximately Rs 332 crore, out of Rs 518 crore that was entrusted to the society to carry out development work, reported PTI.Three former MDS chairmen – DS Poonia, PC Lawmkunga, and O Nabakishore Singh – all former IAS officers, were also named by the CBI in the case.The former project director of the society, Y Ningthem Singh, and its administrative officer, S Ranjit Singh, have also been named in the FIR by CBI.They will all be called for questioning soon.(With inputs from PTI)