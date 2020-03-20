‘Nirbhaya’s Mother Unstoppable’: Kiran Bedi Praises Asha Devi

Four men convicted in the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case were hanged in the darkness of pre-dawn on Friday, 20 March, putting an end to the seven-year-long Nirbhaya case. Following the executions, social media flooded with reactions, particularly in praise for Nirbhaya's mother, Asha Devi.

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi tweeted in praise of Asha Devi, Nirbhaya's mother. She tweeted, “Asha Devi mother of Nirbhaya goes down in history as an unstoppable mother who fought for ultimate justice for her daughter. Her struggle fully exposed the irony of brutal and merciless criminals who pray for mercy to live for themselves."