‘Natural Fit in BJP’: Ex-IPS Officer K Annamalai Joins Party

He said he did not consider joining the Dravidian parties, which have a duopoly over politics in Tamil Nadu. “I also felt that the Dravidian parties are not true to their original mission of bringing about change. The ideals of Annadurai, Periyar and MGR were different from the ideals of today’s leaders,” he said.

Responding to public discussion over his decision to join the BJP, Annamalai said that unlike the police force, he now has the freedom to express his opinions. “I am reading a lot of discussions online about my ideology based on a few tweets. When I was a police officer, my master was the Constitution of India...I am not going against the Constitution now but unlike in my time in the police force, I have the freedom to express my opinions,” he added.

His decision to join the BJP comes after he gave multiple interviews to the Tamil media, clearly stating that his political plunge will come later and not anytime soon. He had said that his first priority is to support and strengthen the grassroots in his native town in terms of agriculture and education and then think of electoral politics.

In his interviews, he has been against nepotism in politics and an open admirer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his simplicity and for coming up the ladder from humble beginnings. He has also been a vocal supporter of Modi’s decisions like the demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) which, according to Annamalai, were brought in with a larger vision in mind. The benefits of it will be seen in 10-15 years and not in the short term, he had told the media.