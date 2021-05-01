Former Indian Cricketers Steal the Show in New Advertisement

Cred, the card payment application, kicked up a storm with its advertisement featuring the soft-spoken Rahul Dravid as rather unhappy and enraged while driving in traffic.



They dropped another crackerjack of an advertisement on Saturday with Indian stalwarts Venkatesh Prasad, Javagal Srinath, Saba Karim, and Maninder Singh in the lead. Dressed in white jackets, the former greats are showcased as superstars of a Boy Band who win us over as they lip-sync to a jazzy bilingual melody titled “We are the OGs’’. Sarcasm remains the central theme of the ad campaign with the protagonists being given roles polar opposite to their persona.