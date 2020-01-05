Former IAF Chief BS Dhanoa: Don’t Politicise Defence Procurement

Former Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa said on Sunday, 5 January, that the outcome of the dogfight involving Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman could have been different if the Indian Air Force had acquired the Rafale jets sooner.

The comment came in reference to when Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured by the Pakistani Army on 27 February 2019, after his MiG-21 Bison jet was shot down, reportedly, in a dogfight with Pakistani jets during aerial combat. Varthaman reportedly downed an F-16 fighter of Pakistan before his plane was hit.