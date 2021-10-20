‘Vendetta:’ AIADMK Slams DMK Over Case on Former Health Min Vijayabaskar

AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami condemned the raids saying the DMK was doing this just to get 'temporary happiness'.

"The AIADMK is a great organisation, similar to a fathomless ocean," they said in a joint statement, adding that the party would not be cowed down by the DMK regime's raids.

Though the DMK may “spread slander and whatever may be the case against as many party office-bearers, we would like to convey that no one will be able to stop the huge victories of the AIADMK in future,” the leaders said.

"The FIR against Vijayabaskar is nothing but mere accusations. We will fight the case legally and win," AIADMK's legal wing joint secretary RM Babu Murugavel told PTI. Several leaders said that DMK was able to tolerate AIADMK's grand golden jubilee celebrations.

Vijayabaskar, who is also the AIADMK's organisational secretary and Pudukottai north district secretary, was elected from Viralimalai Assembly constituency for a third time in a row in the Assembly election held in April this year.