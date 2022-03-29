Theory That Muslims Can Exceed Hindus in India Is Propaganda: Ex-CEC SY Quraishi

Former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, SY Quraishi, said on Monday, 28 February, that the theory that Muslims could overtake the Hindu population in India was mere propaganda.

He made this comment at the India International Centre in New Delhi while speaking about his book, The Population Myth: Islam, Family Planning and Politics in India, as per a report by PTI.

Emphasising that Islam was not hostile to the concept of family planning, the former CEC said that myths were being created in the country regarding Muslims, leading to animosity among Hindus against the minority group.