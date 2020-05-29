Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 29 May, condoled the death of former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi and said that his passion for public service made him work hard for the poor and the tribals.“Shri Ajit Jogi Ji was passionate about public service. This passion made him work hard as a bureaucrat and as a political leader. He strived to bring a positive change in the lives of the poor, especially tribal communities. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family. RIP,” he said.Several other ministers and leaders across party lines took to Twitter to express grief.West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that Jogi laid the foundations of the state.Punjab CM Amarinder Singh wished strength to Jogi’s family.Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot called his a demise a loss for Indian politics.Former Maharashta CM Devendra Fadnavis called him a dynamic personality.Ajit Jogi, the first Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, passed away at the age of 74 on Friday. The news of his demise was announced by his son Amit on Twitter.Ajit Jogi was hospitalised on 9 May, following a heart attack, after which he had slipped into comatose on 10 May. Back then, the hospital’s Director Dr Sunil Khemka had said that oxygen had not been reaching Jogi’s brain for some time, causing damage to it.