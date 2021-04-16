Former CBI Director Ranjit Sinha Passes Away in Delhi at 68

Former Director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Ranjit Sinha passed away on Friday, 16 April, morning, reports said. The 1974 batch IPS officer was CBI Chief from December 2012 till December 2014.

A CBI source told IANS that Sinha, 68, breathed his last at his residence in Delhi on Friday night around 4 am. However, the reason for his death is yet not clear, the report said.

PTI reported that officials said that Sinha had tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday night.

Sinha had held several senior posts, including that of the CBI director and the director general (DG) of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

(With inputs from IANS and PTI.)