Ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, Wife Test Positive For COVID
While the ex-minister is isolating at home, Meera Bhattacharya was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata.
Former Chief Minister of West Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee and his wife were found to be positive with COVID-19 on Tuesday, 18 May.
While the former minister is currently isolating at home, his wife Mira Bhattacharjee was admitted to Kolkata’s Woodland Hospital for treatment. She was suffering from breathing problems, and her oxygen saturation dipped to 84.
Buddhadeb, who is 77, insisted against going to the hospital, and as per the members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) party, necessary medical equipment was brought to his residence, Hindustan Times reported.
The senior leader of the CPI(M) has been living with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) for over a decade.
CPI(M) members further informed that the medical attendant, who was looking after the ailing Bhattacharjee had also tested positive but his condition was not serious.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.