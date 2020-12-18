Former BARC COO Arrested in Connection With TRP Scam

Former Chief Operating Officer of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India Romil Ramgarhiya has been arrested in connection with the alleged TRP scam, reported Mumbai Mirror.

Ramgarhiya is the first person to be arrested who is associated with the BARC. Overall, this is the fourteenth arrest in the TRP scam case.

The former BARC COO was arrested on Thursday, 17 December, after he was called by the crime branch for questioning. Ramgarhiya was produced before the Esplanade court, which remanded him to the crime branch custody till Saturday, 19 December, reported Mumbai Mirror.