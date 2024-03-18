'Haven't Left Campus Out of Fear': Afghan Student Targeted at Gujarat University

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik, without commenting on the incident, told The Quint that five people have been arrested so far – and efforts are ongoing to nab the remaining accused.

In one of the viral videos of the incident, a foreign student – believed to be from an African country – is heard alleging inaction by the police as well. In the video, several members of the mob are seen walking outside the university premises in the presence of the police to the surprise of the foreign students.

"They are running away, and the police isn't taking any action. They broke everything. This is a democratic country, this is a secular country," the student is purportedly heard saying.

In another video, one of the foreign students is heard saying that the mob is attacking them just because this is the holy month of Ramadan.

"We cannot survive like this. We had come here to study. Now we are being attacked because this is the time of Ramadan. Why do they target African students? Now they are breaking bikes and vandalising property. This is really unacceptable," he is heard saying.