Foreigners at Online Events: Order Mandating Prior Clearance Nixed

According to The Indian Express, the original rules state that people who have been declared “persona non grata” by the government of India, or are otherwise “considered an undesirable person” should not be invited to participate in these events.

Participants in such conferences would be free to visit religious places or attend normal religious activities, “preaching religious ideologies, making speeches in religious places, distribution of audio or visual display/pamphlets pertaining of religious ideologies, spreading conversion etc will not be allowed.”

These guidelines, which were framed around 2008 for physical international conferences in India, do not have specific instructions for online events.