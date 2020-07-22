3 Foreign Experts Injured in Blast at Oil India’s Baghjan Plant

The well number 5 of Baghjan Oil Field in Assam's Tinsukia district suffered damage because of a blowout and finally caught fire on 9 June after leaking gas for fourteen days straight.



The Indian Army had completed the construction of a composite bridge at well number 5 of the Baghjan Oil Field in Assam on Monday, 22 June.

According to a press statement by the army, the “construction of this bridge was extremely critical for the task of controlling the fire, as it provides the only access to the experts to approach the well.”



The Indian Army had also shared that the experts planned to lay a heavy duty pipeline over the bridge and create a water umbrella for dousing the fire.



The massive fire that engulfed Assam‘s Baghjan oil well, on 9 June, two weeks after a blowout in the oil field in Tinsukia district, had spread to nearby villages, damaged houses and caused destruction to flora and fauna.