Diplomats Get a Modi-fied View of Kashmir on Day 1 of Visit

Over two months after the visit of around 20 Members of the European Parliament, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday, 9 January, conducted a tour of diplomats from 16 countries as part of the Government of India’s initiative to convince the world that peace and normalcy had returned to the Valley.

Authorities have been making efforts to falsify criticism from Pakistan and several human rights groups besides reports in the international media claiming that the politically volatile Kashmir had been placed under “lockdown” with heavy deployment of security forces since the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status on 5 August 2019.

Detention of scores of the mainstream politicians, including three former chief ministers – Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti – and snapping of telephone and Internet services are being mentioned among New Delhi’s “repressive measures” in Kashmir after August when the erstwhile State was split into the Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.