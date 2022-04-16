Post-Khargone Violence, Muslim Man 'Forced to Chant Jai Shri Ram, Kin Thrashed'

Prime accused Balram Chouhan, whose name is mentioned in the FIR, responded saying, "These are baseless accusations being levied to cover up their anti-national deeds. They were hiding stone-pelters of Khargone riots who were taking shelter here. When some boys got this information, they went to inquire but the family closed the door and started throwing stones on them. The boys panicked and called us but by the time we reached there, they had escaped through the back door."

Talking to The Quint, Rohit Keshwani, Superintendent of Police who has been given charge of Khargone district, said: "The complaint is being investigated. We have talked to the victims and our team is on the lookout for the accused. We have also stationed policemen in the village to protect the family. We have arrested a few people and more might be arrested post investigation. We are looking into the matter."