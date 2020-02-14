For Decades, India Used CIA-Monitored ‘Encrypted’ Devices: Report

An investigative report by The Washington Post has revealed that a leading cryptographic equipment company that sold its software to more than 120 countries, including India, was secretly owned by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Crypto AG, which manufactures equipment that ensure secrecy of communications, was used by governments, military outfits, diplomats and even the Vatican, according to the Washington Post report.

“But what none of its customers ever knew was that Crypto AG was secretly owned by the CIA in a highly classified partnership with West German intelligence,” the report said.

The arrangement went on for decades and remained a closely-guarded secret of the Cold War era, well into the Nineties. The Post, along with ZDF, a German public broadcaster obtained the information through “a classified, comprehensive CIA history” that “laid bare” the secretive arrangement with the United States’ global intelligence agency

“These spy agencies rigged the company’s devices so they could easily break the codes that countries used to send encrypted messages,” the report added.